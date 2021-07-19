Halifax's favourite popularity contest is back! Last year we put competitive voting for BOH on pause, when we were all trying to just do our best, but this year there's a lot more promise in the air and The Coast is back at it with a full nomination and voting survey. Nominations are now open. This means everyone has a chance at getting their name on the final ballot that will appear at the beginning of September.

You definitely know at least one person or business that deserves a chance at being voted the best, so nominate their name here. (And if YOU are that person, by all means go ahead and submit your name.) The top 5 most-nominated names in each category, along with the category's Gold Winner from 2019, will make it to the final voting ballot launching early September through to October 3rd. Final results wil be published November 12th.

The Coast’s Best of Halifax is the city’s longest running Readers’ Choice awards where readers get to give an authoritative stamp of approval.